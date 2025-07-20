Home / World News / What to know about trial of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro

What to know about trial of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro

The case received renewed attention after President Donald Trump directly tied a 50 per cent tariff on Brazilian imported goods to Bolsonaro's judicial situation, which Trump called a witch hunt

jair bolsonaro, ex-president of brazil
Bolsonaro has repeatedly denied the allegations and asserted that he's the target of political persecution. (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)
AP
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro will wear an electronic ankle monitor on orders from the Supreme Court, where he is on trial for allegedly masterminding a coup plot to remain in office despite his defeat in the 2022 election.

The case received renewed attention after President Donald Trump directly tied a 50 per cent tariff on Brazilian imported goods to Bolsonaro's judicial situation, which Trump called a witch hunt.

The Supreme Court's order for Bolsonaro to wear an ankle monitor, among other restrictions, came after Federal Police and prosecutors said Bolsonaro is a flight risk. Authorities, listing multiple social media posts, also accused Bolsonaro of working with his son Eduardo to incite the United States to interfere in the trial and impose sanctions against Brazilian officials.

On Friday, the US State Department announced visa restrictions on Brazilian judicial officials, prompting President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to condemn what he called the unacceptable interference of one country in another's justice system.

Here's what you need to know about Bolsonaro's trial:  The charges against Bolsonaro  The prosecution accuses Bolsonaro of leading an armed criminal organization, attempting to stage a coup and attempting the violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, aggravated damage, and deterioration of listed heritage sites.

A federal police investigation placed Bolsonaro at the top of a criminal organization that had been active since at least 2021. Police say that after Bolsonaro's loss to Lula, the organization conspired to overturn the election result.

Part of that plot included a plan to kill Lula and a Supreme Court justice, the prosecution alleges. It also says that the Jan 8 riot when Bolsonaro supporters ransacked top government buildings a week after Lula took office was an attempt to force military intervention and oust the new president.

Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet says Bolsonaro's actions were not limited to a passive stance of resistance to defeat, but were a conscious effort to create an environment conducive to violence and a coup.

In the court order unsealed Friday, Justice Alexandre de Moraes said Bolsonaro and his son may also have committed the crimes of coercion during a legal proceeding, obstruction of an investigation involving a criminal organization and attack on Brazil's sovereignty.

What Bolsonaro says  Bolsonaro has repeatedly denied the allegations and asserted that he's the target of political persecution. He has echoed Trump and called the trial a witch hunt.

The far-right former leader has now been barred from using social media, but on Thursday, he said on X that those who challenge the system are being punished, silenced, and isolated.

Regarding the restrictive measures carried out on Friday, Bolsonaro called them a supreme humiliation.

I never thought about leaving Brazil, I never thought about going to an embassy, but the precautionary measures are because of that, he told journalists in Brasilia.

Next steps  After the prosecution called for a guilty verdict in its final allegations issued Tuesday, the defence will soon present its case, likely in the coming weeks.

The panel of Supreme Court justices that opened the trial against Bolsonaro will vote on whether to convict or acquit him. Experts say a decision is expected before the end of the year.

A guilty verdict on the coup plot charge carries a sentence of up to 12 years, which could, along with guilty verdicts on other charges, bring decades behind bars.

But Antonio Jose Teixeira Martins, a law professor at Rio de Janeiro State University, said Bolsonaro could be detained even before there's a verdict.

Whether this happens or not depends on how events unfold from now on, that is if these new measures prove sufficient to guarantee public order, the application of criminal law and prevent the risk of escape, Teixeira Martins said.

Brazil's top electoral court has already banned Bolsonaro from running in elections until 2030 over abuse of power while in office and casting unfounded doubts on the country's electronic voting system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japan votes in key election as Prime Minister Ishiba faces possible loss

Boeing Delta 767 flight catches fire after takeoff, returns to Los Angeles

Heavy downpours in South Korea kill 14 and leave 12 others missing

Hong Kong issues T10 hurricane signal, highest warning for Typhoon Wipha

Andy Byron resigns as Astronomer CEO after Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal

Topics :Donald TrumpJair BolsonaroBrazilTrial

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story