Shots fired at White House Correspondents' dinner: What we know so far

The annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner outside the Washington Hilton was disrupted after a man armed with multiple weapons fired shots outside the ballroom of the hotel. US President Donald Trump and other senior leaders were rushed out under heavy security cover.

The shots were reported shortly after the event began, triggering panic inside the ballroom as attendees took cover and security agencies moved swiftly to secure the area. Officials later confirmed that the President and other dignitaries were unharmed and that a suspect had been taken into custody.

What we know so far

- The suspect in the shooting incident was carrying guns and knives and is believed to have acted alone, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said. "We have no reason to believe at this time that anyone else was involved," she said, adding there was no ongoing danger to the public.

- US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said the suspect has been charged with firearms and assault charges. - The suspect has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, according to law enforcement officials. - Trump said the attacker was armed with multiple weapons before being stopped by the Secret Service. One officer was shot at close range but was protected by a bulletproof vest. "He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job," Trump said. - Authorities said the incident occurred outside the subterranean ballroom at the Washington Hilton. The event was later scrapped and will be rescheduled.