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Trump uninjured after security threat at White House correspondents dinner

There did not immediately appear to be any injuries, and one law-enforcement official said a shooter opened fire

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 7:05 AM IST
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President Donald Trump was reported uninjured and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after an unspecified threat.

There did not immediately appear to be any injuries, and one law-enforcement official said a shooter opened fire.

The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall at the Washington Hilton as guests ducked under tables by the hundreds. "Out of the way, sir!" someone yelled. Others yelled to duck.

Some in the crowd reported hearing what they believed to be five to eight shots fired.

The banquet hall - where hundreds of prominent journalists, celebrities and national leaders were awaiting Trump's speech - was immediately evacuated.

Members of the National Guard took up position inside the building as people were allowed to leave but not re-enter. Security outside was also extremely tight.

It was not immediately clear what happened. A law enforcement official confirmed there was a shooter but no further details were immediately available.

Those in attendance included Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Donald TrumpWhite HouseTrump administration

First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 6:31 AM IST

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