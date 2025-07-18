White House denies reports of Trump's planned visit to Pak in September

The White House on Thursday (local time) denied reports that US President Donald Trump would visit Pakistan in September, saying no such trip was planned “at this time”.

Earlier in the day, several Pakistani television news channels, including Geo News and ARY News, reported, citing sources, that Trump would travel to Pakistan in September, followed by a visit to India. However, both channels later retracted their reports and admitted that they had aired the news without verifying it, Reuters reported.

“Geo News apologises to its viewers for airing the news without a verification,” the broadcaster said in a statement. A senior official at ARY News told Reuters that the channel withdrew the report after Pakistan’s foreign office clarified it had no knowledge of any such visit.

No confirmation from Washington or Islamabad The White House was quick to quash the rumours. “A trip to Pakistan has not been scheduled at this time,” a White House official told Dawn. Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan also told Dawn, “We have no information about this matter.” ALSO READ: Trump reiterates claim that he stopped conflict between India & Pakistan A US embassy spokesperson in Islamabad echoed the same, telling Reuters, “We have nothing to announce,” and suggested that the White House would be best positioned to confirm any details related to the president’s travel plans.