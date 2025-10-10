Friday, October 10, 2025 | 07:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Decision based on work': Nobel Committee head on why Machado trumped Trump

'Decision based on work': Nobel Committee head on why Machado trumped Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was named the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, dashing US President Donald Trump's hopes of getting it

Nobel Committee President Jørgen Watne Frydnes

Nobel Committee President Jørgen Watne Frydnes (Photo: X@NobelPrize)

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday named Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado as the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Machado was honoured for her efforts to promote democratic rights in Venezuela and her commitment to achieving a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy. 
The announcement brought the curtain down on US President Donald Trump’s ambitions of winning the prized Peace Nobel — an honour he had openly been courting for the past couple of months. Trump has repeatedly cited his role in ending multiple conflicts around the world, including the recent India-Pakistan one, to burnish his credentials for the award. 
 
Why Trump didn’t make the cut
 
Following the announcement, a journalist asked the Committee’s president about Trump’s recent comments, in which he claimed he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize — even saying it would be “an insult to the United States” if he did not get it. 
Nobel Committee President Jørgen Watne Frydnes replied that the panel bases its decisions solely on work and the will of Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite in whose name prizes in various fields are given. 

Also Read

Maria Corina Machado, Maria Corina

Meet Maria Corina Machado, who pipped Trump to win 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

maria, nobel prize winner 2025

Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, dashing Trump's hopes

Donald Trump, Trump

Russia supports Donald Trump's candidacy for Nobel Peace Prize 2025

Nobel Prize

From Roosevelt to Obama: Every US president to win the Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump, Trump

Nobel Peace Prize to be announced today: Will Donald Trump get it?

“In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, this committee has seen any type of campaign and media tension… We receive thousands of letters every year from people saying what peace means to them. This committee sits in a room filled with portraits of all laureates — filled with courage and integrity. We base our decisions only on work and the will of Alfred Nobel,” Frydnes said.
 
Trump’s repeated claims on the prize
 
President Trump has repeatedly stated that he should receive the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming credit for stopping “eight wars” in eight months.
 
He also criticised the choice of former President Barack Obama for the Peace Prize nine months into his first term as US president.
 
“He got a prize for doing nothing... He got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country... Obama was not a good president,” Trump said on Thursday (local time).
 
Despite these assertions, the Nobel Committee chose Machado for her courage and her role in defending democratic values in Venezuela.
 
Who is Maria Corina Machado, who trumped the US President?
 
Machado was recognised for her efforts to promote democratic rights and her work towards a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy in Venezuela.
 
“In the past year, Miss Machado has been forced to live in hiding. Despite serious threats against her life, she has remained in the country — a choice that has inspired millions. When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognise courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist,” the Nobel Committee said in its statement. 
 
The Norwegian Nobel Committee highlighted Machado’s commitment to non-violent resistance, her leadership even while living in hiding, and her ability to mobilise ordinary Venezuelans across political lines.
 
This accolade follows Machado’s sharing of the 2024 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought with fellow Venezuelan Edmundo González Urrutia, awarded for their joint efforts to restore democratic norms amid electoral disputes.
 
About this year’s nominations
 
For the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, the Committee reviewed 338 nominations — including 244 individuals and 94 organisations — before selecting Machado.
 
Last year, the award went to Nihon Hidankyo, Japan’s atomic bomb survivor movement, for its long-standing campaign against nuclear weapons.

More From This Section

Yen, Japan Currency

Yen rebounds as Japan coalition falters, gold shines above $4,000

Nvidia

China tightens chip import checks to curb reliance on Nvidia, US tech

USA China, USA China flag ,usa flag,china flag

China hits back at US ships with additional port fees from October 14

Gaza, Gaza strike

Israeli forces start pulling back from parts of Gaza under ceasefire deal

china Flag, China

In Xi's China tycoons are vanishing, and Liuzhi may be the reason why

Topics : Donald Trump nobel peace prize democracy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon