'Will never forget your kindness, humanity': Iran thanks India for support

The Iranian Embassy in India on Saturday thanked the "kindness" and "humanity" of Indians for donating money and jewellery to rebuild Iran.

The Embassy said they will remember India's kindness forever.

"We will never forget your kindness and humanity. Thank you, India," the embassy said.

"With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you, India," it further said.

The embassy also noted the sacrifice of a woman who donated the momento of her husband, who passed away 28 years ago.

"A respected sister from Kashmir donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband, who passed away 28 years ago, with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of Iran. Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never be forgotten. Thank you, Kashmir. Thank you, India." "Even Kashmiri children are offering their piggy banks as gifts to Iran. God bless you," the embassy said. Locals in Budgam have donated gold, silver, and cash to support Iran in the wake of the Gulf War crisis, showing their solidarity with the country.