Trump considering fresh military strikes on Iran after peace talks fail

US President Donald Trump is considering resuming limited military strikes on Iran, alongside a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, to break the deadlock in peace talks, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The report said these options are among several being weighed by the Trump administration after negotiations with Iran failed to yield an agreement following more than 21 hours of discussions in Islamabad on Sunday. Among the options under consideration is a return to a full-fledged bombing campaign. However, this appears less likely due to concerns about further destabilising the region and Trump’s stated aversion to prolonged military conflicts.

Another option involves a temporary blockade, while the US pressures its allies to assume responsibility for a longer-term military escort mission through the strait.

Speaking on Fox News, Trump said, “I would hate to do it, but it’s their water, their desalination plants, their electric-generating plants, which are very easy to hit,” warning of possible strikes on critical Iranian infrastructure.

According to The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, all available options carry significant risks. Relaunching a full-scale war could deplete US munitions and trigger backlash from a voter base already wary of conflicts in West Asia.

Why did the US-Iran talks fail?

Direct negotiations between the US and Iran ended in a stalemate after more than 21 hours of discussions in Islamabad on Sunday. The talks, mediated by Pakistan, failed to yield any conclusive outcome. Iran’s nuclear programme, particularly uranium enrichment, emerged as the central sticking point.

The negotiations, led by US Vice President JD Vance, broke down after Iran refused to abandon its nuclear programme. Iran, in turn, described the US position as “excessive”, arguing that Washington’s demands went beyond what it had been able to achieve during the conflict.

What has Trump said after the talks collapsed?

Following the collapse of talks, Trump announced that the US Navy would begin blockading the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, he said the US would take action against any vessel in international waters that had paid a toll to Iran. He also stated that the US would begin destroying mines that he alleged Iran had deployed in the strait. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint, accounting for about 20 per cent of global energy supplies, and has previously been blocked by Iran.

According to a Reuters report, Trump later told Fox News that Nato allies, whom he has criticised for not backing the war launched alongside Israel on February 28, have expressed willingness to assist with operations in the strait.

Trump also said he expects Iran to return to negotiations and “give everything he wants”, adding that his earlier remark about wiping out Iranian civilisation helped bring Tehran to the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that it will begin a blockade of Iranian ports on Monday at 10 am ET (Eastern Time). CENTCOM said the blockade would be “enforced impartially against vessels of all nations” entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas.

However, it clarified that ships travelling between non-Iranian ports would still be allowed to transit through the Strait of Hormuz.