Home / World News / Will place tariffs of over 10% on smaller countries, says Donald Trump

Will place tariffs of over 10% on smaller countries, says Donald Trump

President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that he plans to place tariffs of over 10 per cent on smaller countries, including nations in Africa and the Caribbean

Donald Trump, Trump
"We'll probably set one tariff for all of them," Trump said, adding that it could be "a little over 10 per cent tariff" on goods from at least 100 nations. (Photo: Reuters)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that he plans to place tariffs of over 10 per cent on smaller countries, including nations in Africa and the Caribbean.

"We'll probably set one tariff for all of them," Trump said, adding that it could be "a little over 10 per cent tariff" on goods from at least 100 nations. 

ALSO READ: Donald Trump makes China great again as it grows bolder with India 

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick interjected that the nations with goods being taxed at these rates would be in Africa and the Caribbean, places that generally do relatively modest levels of trade with the US and would be relatively insignificant for addressing Trump's goals of reducing trade imbalances with the rest of the world.

The president has this month been posting letters to roughly two dozen countries and the European Union that simply levied a tariff rate to be charged starting August 1. 

Those countries generally faced tax rates on the goods close to the April 2 rates announced by the US president, whose rollout of historically high import taxes for the US caused financial markets to panic and led to Trump setting a 90-day negotiating period that expired July 9.

Trump also said he would "probably" announce tariffs on pharmaceutical drugs at the "end of the month".

The president said he would start out at a lower tariff rate and give companies a year to build domestic factories before they faced higher import tax rates. Trump said computer chips would face a similar style of tariffs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Donald Trump sues PBS, NPR board members for refusing to leave their posts

Trump likely to announce pharma tariffs as high as 200% this month

Trump AI czar Sacks defends reversal of chip export curbs to China

Musk's SpaceX plans share sale valuing firm at nearly $400 billion

US trade wars to hit households worldwide, says BOE Bailey Warns

Topics :United StatestariffsTrump tariffsTrump tariff hike

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story