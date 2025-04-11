Chinese President Xi Jinping will embark on a diplomatic tour of three Southeast Asian countries next week, as Beijing seeks to strengthen regional ties and counter growing economic pressure from the United States. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that Jinping will visit Vietnam from April 14 to 15, followed by Malaysia and Cambodia from April 15 to 18.

The trip comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff escalation against China , while granting a temporary reprieve to the three Southeast Asian nations.

Xi to visit Southeast Asian nations amid geopolitical tensions

The visit marks Jinping’s first international trip of the year as China moves to solidify alliances in response to mounting trade restrictions from Washington.

The visit also comes amid geopolitical tensions between these nations. Vietnam and China have faced territorial tensions over the South China Sea, while Cambodia has recently considered reinstating military exercises with the US. Meanwhile, Malaysia has come under American scrutiny for allegedly facilitating shipments of restricted Nvidia semiconductor chips to China.

China moves to strengthen trade relations

Since the US’ announcement of tariffs, China has called on nations to stand against the Trump administrations’ trade policies, dubbing them as “unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying”.

In recent weeks, Chinese officials have initiated diplomatic dialogues with the European Union, including a call between Premier Li Qiang and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as well as a virtual meeting between Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and EU Trade Commissioner Marcos Sefcovic.

According to a report by the Associated Press, China is also actively engaging with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and other key economic partners.

Earlier this week, Jinping chaired an upgraded Central Work Conference on Diplomacy with Neighboring Countries, to strengthen partnerships in light of the escalating trade war between the US and China.

China’s response to the tariffs has also extended to India, with Beijing making overtures towards closer cooperation. On Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in Delhi issued a statement urging India and China to collaborate against US trade measures. Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy, wrote on social media platform X, “China-India economic and trade relationships are based on complementarity and mutual benefit. Facing the US abuse of tariffs, which deprives countries, especially Global South nations, of their right to development, the two largest developing countries should stand together to overcome difficulties.”

India has not responded to this call by China.

US-China trade war escalates

On Thursday, Trump further raised tariffs on Chinese imports to 125 per cent after Beijing announced 84 per cent levies on US goods. In response, the Chinese government vowed it would not remain passive as its economic interests are targeted. “The US cause does not have the support of the people and will ultimately fail,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press briefing.

Despite the heightened tensions, China’s Ministry of Commerce signalled that it was open to dialogue and negotiations with the US, stating, “The door to dialogue is open. We hope the US will meet China halfway and, based on principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, properly resolve differences through dialogue and consultation.”

Meanwhile, Trump, facing increasing pressure from global markets, announced a temporary 90-day suspension of tariffs for several countries. However, he maintained tariffs on China.