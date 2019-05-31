People cannot be taken for granted in democracy, says Rohit De's new book

If any one book defines the society and politics of the republic of India, it is the Constitution. This tome was the product of debates and discussions among various sections of the national leadership that lasted for over three years. The Constitution is by no means a document that is cast in stone.

It continues to be debated, contested, amended and even threatened. Amartya Sen’s celebrated argumentative Indian is constitutive of the Constitution of India. The outstanding novelty of Rohit De’s book is the revelation that the debates and challenges that surrounded the ...