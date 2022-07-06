ACME Group to invest Rs 1.5 trn in green hydrogen over 7 yrs; seeks tie-ups

-
ALSO READ
ACME Cleantech to invest Rs 52,000 crore for hydrogen, ammonia plant
Vedanta Ltd invites EoI to sell Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi
ACME and Norway-based Scatec to develop green ammonia in Oman
India's Green Hydrogen Policy to benefit RIL, Tata Power the most: Analysts
First Green Hydrogen Policy offers sops to makers and users both
-
At a time when India is set to bring out a comprehensive green hydrogen mission, Gurugram-based ACME Group has said it is planning to invest about Rs 1.5 trillion in green hydrogen and ammonia over seven years, for its upcoming units in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Oman. The company is also looking for foreign equity partners and off-take tie ups for these projects.
On Monday, ACME group had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to come up with a Rs 52,474-crore facility in Thoothukudi, consisting of a 5,000 mega watt (Mw) solar PV plant, 1.5 giga watt (Gw) electrolyzer and 1.1 million tonnes (MT) ammonia production capacity.
“Over the next seven years, we will be investing Rs 1.5 trillion on three projects in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Oman. We expect phase-1 of the Tamil Nadu unit to be ready by 2024. We believe land acquisition and approvals may take 9-12 months,” said Sandeep Kashyap, chief operating officer, ACME Group.
In Karnataka’s Mangaluru, the company had announced a 1.2 million tonne per annum green hydrogen and ammonia plant, along with an associated solar power unit, at an investment of Rs 52,000 crore. In Oman, the company will be investing $5 billion for a plant with similar facilities.
For the two Indian projects, the firm is already in talks with equity and off-take partners. For the Oman project, ACME has signed an agreement with Norway-based Scatec for a 50-50 joint venture.
Kashyap said ACME chose Thoothukudi due to its proximity to the port, scope for renewable generation (solar) in the region, skilled manpower and land availability. “Tamil Nadu was the best place considering these aspects and government policies that encourage investments. During the first phase, we will have 300 metric tonnes of ammonia production, to which another 3,000 metric tonnes will be added in the second phase,” Kashyap added.
ACME’s mega investment plans come at a time when the government is expected to announce a green hydrogen purchase obligation for fertiliser and petroleum refining units, similar to renewable purchase obligation (RPO).
“Demand is expected to come from sectors like fertilisers, refining, piped natural gas, steel and cement. India already consumes 9.5 MT of grey hydrogen and imports 3 MT of grey ammonia. Hence, there is huge potential in these areas,” he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU