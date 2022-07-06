ACME Group to invest Rs 1.5 trn in green hydrogen over 7 yrs; seeks tie-ups

At a time when India is set to bring out a comprehensive green mission, Gurugram-based ACME Group has said it is planning to invest about Rs 1.5 trillion in green hydrogen and ammonia over seven years, for its upcoming units in Tamil Nadu, and . The company is also looking for foreign equity partners and off-take tie ups for these projects.

On Monday, ACME group had signed a memorandum of understanding with the government to come up with a Rs 52,474-crore facility in Thoothukudi, consisting of a 5,000 mega watt (Mw) PV plant, 1.5 giga watt (Gw) electrolyzer and 1.1 million tonnes (MT) ammonia production capacity.

“Over the next seven years, we will be investing Rs 1.5 trillion on three projects in Tamil Nadu, and . We expect phase-1 of the unit to be ready by 2024. We believe land acquisition and approvals may take 9-12 months,” said Sandeep Kashyap, chief operating officer, ACME Group.

In Karnataka’s Mangaluru, the company had announced a 1.2 million tonne per annum green and ammonia plant, along with an associated power unit, at an of Rs 52,000 crore. In Oman, the company will be investing $5 billion for a plant with similar facilities.

For the two Indian projects, the firm is already in talks with equity and off-take partners. For the project, ACME has signed an agreement with Norway-based Scatec for a 50-50 joint venture.

Kashyap said ACME chose due to its proximity to the port, scope for renewable generation (solar) in the region, skilled manpower and land availability. “ was the best place considering these aspects and government policies that encourage investments. During the first phase, we will have 300 metric tonnes of ammonia production, to which another 3,000 metric tonnes will be added in the second phase,” Kashyap added.

ACME’s mega plans come at a time when the government is expected to announce a green purchase obligation for fertiliser and refining units, similar to renewable purchase obligation (RPO).

“Demand is expected to come from sectors like fertilisers, refining, piped natural gas, steel and cement. India already consumes 9.5 MT of grey hydrogen and imports 3 MT of grey ammonia. Hence, there is huge potential in these areas,” he added.