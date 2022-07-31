JUST IN

Adani raises $5.25 bn from global banks to acquire Ambuja Cements, ACC
Concluding wage revision pact with coal workers highest priority: CIL chief
DLF cuts net debt by 16% sequentially to Rs 2,259 cr in Q1 on strong sales
IndiGo expects to be on 'profitable growth' path soon, says CEO
Tata Steel to roll out 'First in India' seating system for Vande Bharat
Ashok Leyland expects commercial vehicle industry to grow at fast pace
Piramal, Oaktree seek more time to make offers for Reliance Capital
EVs going mainstream, fire incidents help industry mature: Ather Energy CEO
DLF aims 10% growth in sales bookings to about Rs 8,000 cr in FY23
5G auction nears Rs 1.50 trn mark on Day 5; bidding to resume on Sunday
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Concluding wage revision pact with coal workers highest priority: CIL chief

Business Standard

Adani raises $5.25 bn from global banks to acquire Ambuja Cements, ACC

The Adani family is acquiring Ambuja and ACC with a capacity of 70 mtpa at a total cost of $10.5 billion, including the open offers to be made to the minority shareholders of the companies

Topics
Gautam Adani | Ambuja Cement | Adani Group

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 
Adani

Top international banks led by BNP Paribas, Barclays and Citigroup have strongly backed the Adani group’s plans to acquire Swiss firm Holcim’s stake in Ambuja Cements and ACC. The group raised $5.25 billion as debt financing, thus showing support for the acquisition from the international bankers.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Gautam Adani

First Published: Sun, July 31 2022. 17:35 IST

`
.