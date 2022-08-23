JUST IN
Business Standard

Alteria Capital in talks to raise up to Rs 3,500 cr for third fund

Alteria, counted among the top three venture debt firms in India, boasts of Rs 2,800 cr in AUM and a portfolio that includes at least eight startups valued at $1 bn or above

Topics
Alteria Capital | fund raising | Startups

Reuters 

The fund-raising exercise has become urgent as the Mistry family entities failed to repay part of their debt to SWSL, which was due in June
The Mumbai-based firm was started by former executives of Temasek-backed InnoVen Capital in 2017.

India's Alteria Capital Advisors is in talks with investors to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore for its third debt fund, according to internal documents reviewed by Reuters.

The discussions, which come less than a year after Alteria raised Rs 1,820 crore for its second fund, underscore the huge interest in venture debt as Indian startups continue to raise billions of dollars despite economic headwinds.

Alteria is aiming to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore, including overallotment, for its primary venture debt fund that will be part of a dual-fund structure, according to its pitch deck seen by Reuters.

The second fund, dubbed "Scheme 2", will have a corpus of up to Rs 1,500 crore, including overallotment. The secondary pool of money will be used to provide working capital to startups.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's wealth management division, which backed Alteria's second fund, and IIFL Wealth Management are in late stages of evaluating investments in the latest fund, according to a source directly involved in the discussions.

Alteria and Kotak Wealth did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment. IIFL Wealth declined to comment.

Over the last few years, hundreds of startups have raised venture debt, which has emerged as an attractive investment asset class for large investors. Venture debt allows founders to raise capital without paring stakes, as is the case in equity financing.

This year, venture debt lenders Trifecta Capital and Stride Ventures raised Rs 1,500 crore and about Rs 1,600 crore, respectively.

Alteria, counted among the top three venture debt firms in India, boasts of Rs 2,800 crore in assets under management and a portfolio that includes at least eight startups valued at $1 billion or above.

The Mumbai-based firm was started by former executives of Temasek-backed InnoVen Capital in 2017.

($1 = 79.8400 Indian rupees)

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 22:03 IST

