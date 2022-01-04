Alternative credit platform BlackSoil raises Rs 70 cr through NCDs for NBFC

New-age, sector-agnostic, alternative credit platform, BlackSoil has raised Rs 70 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for its NBFC. These are longer tenure products raised from UHNIs, HNIs & Family Offices, of which 65% were repeat investors. is an RBI-registered, non-deposit taking NBFC that predominantly operates in the venture debt space.



The capital raised through the latest fundraise will be deployed predominantly for lending activities, across a variety of debt products, to fund mid and growth-stage enterprises in the startup ecosystem. The NBFC aims to fund around 25 startups from sectors such as Deep Tech, B2B Tech, Enterprise SaaS, FinTech, HealthTech, EdTech, Clean Energy, & D2C/B2C E-Commerce.



“At BlackSoil, we have closed 4x the number of deals in the first half of 2021, as compared to the same period last year. We are seeing exponential deal flow in H2-2021 as well. Our latest round of NCD fundraise shall further facilitate us in meeting the growth requirements that startups are facing and wish to combat that through means of venture debt, which in turn would augment our portfolio.” said Ankur Bansal, director and co-founder of



The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has transformed the venture debt space in India, in terms of both the number of venture debt deals and the average deal value. H1-2021 saw nearly $170 million worth of venture debt deals compared to $55 million in H2-2020 and $64 million in H1-2020.



The NBFC has established a network of more than 300 high net-worth families and corporates, who have shown support by subscribing to multiple NCD issuances by the company over the past few years. In numerical terms, the NBFC’s unique NCD program has enabled it to raise ₹360 crore across multiple series, of which more than 30% of the capital has been repaid over time. The company has managed to reduce its cost of capital by 200 basis points in the past 2 years supported by an improving credit profile, which has enabled them to quickly raise funds at competitive rates.



This marks the final capital raise via in calendar year 2021 for the NBFC, which has managed securing ₹100 Crore from 100+ UHNIs, HNIs & Family Offices, during this period.



Till date, BlackSoil has deployed over ₹1,500 crore across 100 deals and 65% of the capital has been returned which has further been redeployed. Some of BlackSoil’s noteworthy investments include recently turned unicorns – Infra.Market, Zetwerk & Spinny, B2B unicorn – Udaan, IPO-bound unicorn – OYO Rooms, and online marketplace for cosmetics – Purplle amongst others.

