Ashok Leyland M&HCV domestic sales down by 49% to 6,949 in January

medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) domestic sales dropped by 49 per cent in January 2020 to 6,949 units from 13,663 units, a year ago. While M&HCV trucks sales dropped by 60 per cent, sales of buses rose 30 per cent during the month.

M&HCV truck sales in the domestic market stood at 4,837 units as compared with 12,042 units, a drop of 60 per cent. Bus sales rose to 2,112 units from 1,621 units. Light commercial vehicle sales dropped by 20 per cent to 3,901 units from 4,870 units.

Total vehicles sales in the domestic market dropped 41 per cent to 10,850 units in January from 18,533 units. Combined sales of domestic and exports stood at 11,850 units as against 19,741 units, a drop of 40 per cent.