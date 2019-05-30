Beer brand Bira91 raises $4.3 mn from Sixth Sense Ventures in bridge round

JUST IN
Yuvraj Malik  |  Bengaluru 

fundraising
Representative image

Home-grown beer brand Bira91, managed by B9 Beverages, has raised $4.3 million from Sixth Sense Ventures, in what appears to be a bridge round ahead of a larger series C investment. The round values the company at $246 million, according to company filings, sourced from Paper.vc, a business intelligence platform.

Sixth Sense Ventures was allotted 5 lakh preference shares for Rs 30 crore. A domestic consumer-centric venture fund, Sixth Sense Ventures was founded by Nikhil Vora, former managing director at IDFC Securities.

Bira91 entered the market in 2014 and the firm has so far raised $74 million from investors including Sequoia Capital, Advent Management, a Belgium-based private equity player, and Brussels-based investor Sofina. Backers also include celebrity couple Farhan and Zoya Akhtar, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and a group of General Atlantic executives.
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 20:38 IST

