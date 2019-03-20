Brookfield looks to spread its wings in South for commercial deals

Canadian private equity investor Brookfield is looking to enter cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and others after having bought commercial properties in Mumbai and National Capital Region (NCR). “Already, it (Brookstone) is one of the biggest landlords in the NCR and Mumbai and now is looking to do deals with developers in cities in the South,” said a source in the know.

Blackstone and KKR, two of Brookfield’s global rivals, already have a sizeable presence in the South. In Mumbai, Brookfield has around six million sq ft of commercial space and around 20 ...