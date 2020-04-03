JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Telecom subscriber growth slows down in Mar; Apr numbers likely to be muted
Business Standard

CCI approves stake-buy in Religare Health Insurance by Trishikhar Ventures

The green channel concept -- recommended by the high-level panel that reviewed competition law -- allows automatic system for speedy approval for certain categories of merger and acquisitions

Press Trust of India 

Religare
Religare

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission has approved acquisition of 18.95 per cent stake in Religare Health Insurance Company by Trishikhar Ventures under the green channel route.

Trishikhar is a part of Kedaara Group, which invests in a variety of companies through acquisitions and corporate restructurings, while Religare provides general insurance products relating to health segment, the Competition Commission of India said in a press release.

The green channel concept -- recommended by the high-level panel that reviewed competition law -- allows automatic system for speedy approval for certain categories of merger and acquisitions.

Under the framework, green channel approvals can be availed in combinations where there are no horizontal overlaps, no existing or potential vertical relationships and no complementary business activities between the combining parties, or their respective group entities, or involving any entity in which any of the combining parties hold shares or have control.
First Published: Fri, April 03 2020. 13:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU