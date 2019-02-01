Close to finalising resolution plan, says Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube

chief executive officer has informed employees the airline is very close to finding a solution to the airline's financial crisis and has sought their support.

"Our chairman, the board of directors and your management team are working hard on a balance sheet transaction that will help us eliminate our current challenges. In fact, the airline’s key stakeholders are actively engaged towards finalization of the resolution plan. We are very close and I ask for your continued patience," Dube wrote in an email to staff on Thursday.

He said that the airline will come out of current set of challenges. "It might get tougher before it gets better and our ascendancy will be gradual but collectively with your unstinted support and commitment we will come out of this as a stronger airline," he said