Coal India's e-auction sales up 52% YoY in April-May, as demand rises

-
ALSO READ
Check IPL 2021 auction time, live streaming and telecast details here
Date to Venue: All you need to know about IPL players' auction 2021
IPL 2021 auction: Here's full list of 292 players up for grabs on Feb 18
IPL 2021 auction highlights: Here's the full list of sold, unsold players
IPL 2021: All rounders dominate the mini auction; Morris, Maxwell in demand
-
National miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) has witnessed a 52.5 per cent increase in its e-auction coal sales, in the first two months of the current fiscal year, over corresponding period a year before.
In a public statement, CIL said it allocated 21.5 million tonnes under the five auction windows.
The company said as demand for coal has increased, CIL registered a 16 per cent add-on over the notified price during April-May 2021, compared to 7 per cent during the same period last year.
CIL said the reserve price under all e-auction windows was kept at par with notified price during the first six months of the last fiscal.
Out of the total allocated coal volume, non-power sector accounted for 50 per cent of the booked quantity. This includes steel, iron and cement sectors.
With economic activities rebounding, coal demand from key manufacturing sectors has also increased.
E-auction booking by power sector consumers rose 49 per cent over last year with bookings of 6.1 million tonnes under ‘Special forward auction’ meant exclusively for them.
The increased demand for coal is linked to the summer demand from the power sector which is preparing for the peak electricity demand season. Last year, peak demand during summer months touched a record 180 Gw.
During May 2021, peak power demand was up 2 per cent year on year. Spot power market saw its volume growing by 9 per cent.
“Though there is revival in supplies to power sector, our concern is that there is still a bit of vacillation in the demand. We hope it stabilizes soon” said the statement by CIL.
Auction allocation under ‘Spot auction’ window where all coal consumers including coal traders could participate, also clocked 35 per cent growth ending May 21 at 4.6 million tonnes.
“Hopefully, if the demand regains stability we aim to surpass the last year’s mark with increased add on over the notified price without letdown on supply commitment to power sector and non-power sector”, CIL said in its statement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU