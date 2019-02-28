Cognizant's Brian Humphries to be highest-paid among Indian IT firms' CEOs

IT services major Cognizant's newly-appointed chief executive officer (CEO) Brian Humphries can potentially earn up to Rs 44 crore per annum, including Rs 23 crore towards salary compensation. He will also get Rs 56 crore ($8 million) towards stock units in tranches over four years which is linked to his performance and Rs 28 crore ($4 million) as sign-in bonus.

Humphries, slated to join the Nasdaq-listed firm April 1, will also receive restricted stock units of $3 million (Rs 21 crore) within one month of joining. These will be vested in equal quarterly instalments over the ...