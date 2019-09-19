Companies launch more than Rs 1,000-crore plastic waste management drive

Days after the government announced a ban on a slew of polluting items, leading manufacturers from several industries like fast-moving consumer goods, apparels and liquor have come together to launch a plastic waste management programme that they claim will be the largest in the continent.

Led by top beverage makers — PepsiCo Holdings, Coca-Cola India, and Bisleri International — the programme is a producer-led-and-owned plastic waste management venture, a first of its kind. Several other companies like Reliance Industries, Diageo, Parle Agro, Varun Beverages and ...