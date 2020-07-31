Covid-19 impact: JSW Energy calls off acquisition of GMR Kamalanga Energy

Sajjan Jindal-promoted has called off its deal to acquire GMR Kamalanga Energy owing to the related uncertainty, said on Friday. In order to become carbon neutral, the company is also looking to retire its existing coal fired plants by 2050.

“With the elapsing of long stop date, both the parties have mutually agreed to terminate the transaction given continued uncertainty due to the pandemic,” said on the GMR deal in a statement. The management added that the termination was with no cost to either parties. In February, JSW Energy said it would acquire the project for Rs 5,321 crore, only to put it on hold later in May. The project was a coal-fired power asset with a 1050 MW capacity in Odisha.

JSW Energy is also moving towards a coal neutral target set for 2050. “The idea is that we will not like to invest more on the coal side, but focus more on renewables. Whatever coal exposure we have, we would like to retire or hive it off by 2050,” said Prashant Jain, joint managing director and chief executive officer for the company. He added the company will look to focus on the renewable power generation segment. The company's Vijaynagar and Ratnagiri power plants are coal-fired assets.



The company plans to enhance its renewables capacity to two-third of the overall by 2030. JSW Energy currently generates 4,559 MW, out of which 3158 MW is thermal power,1391 MW is hydropower and 10 MW solar power.

The private producer also announced its financial performance for the June quarter on Friday. JSW Energy reported a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 298.28 crore, 8 per cent down from Rs 325.58 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 213 crore, 13 per cent down from Rs 244 crore reported a year ago.



ALSO READ: JSW Energy Q1 profit dips 12.7% to Rs 213 cr; revenue at Rs 1,887 cr

The company noted that India’s power demand declined by 16.2 per cent year on year (y0y) in the June quarter, due to weak economic activity amidst related lockdowns and restrictions. In line with this, JSW Energy’s overall generation also dipped 16 per cent to 4930 million units in the quarter.

Jain added, "Around 95 per cent of the company’s earning before interest, taxation, depreciation and ammortisation (Ebitda) is dependent on capacities which are tied up with power purchase agreements (PPA)s." A higher exposure to PPAs has softened the hit on financials for JSW Energy. EBITDA for the quarter decreased 4 per cent to Rs 827 crore from Rs 861 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Jain remained hopeful that power demand will witness a full recovery by October, with demand decline lower at 3.5 per cent for July.

In the June quarter, the company retired net debt of about Rs 450 crore. Jain added this included both debt repayment and pre-payments made. “We opted for the moratorium in the first month, but later withdrew and repaid debt and pre-paid some more,” he added.

JSW Energy continues to pursue its hydro power project in Kuther, Himachal Pradesh, which would involve an equity investment of Rs 2,000 crore over a four-year period. On the planned acquisition of Ind-Barath Energy, the company said, “Approval by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) continues to remain under process for the resolution plan submitted."