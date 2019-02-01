Debt-laden Jet Airways accepts Etihad bailout plan, may sign MoU soon

Naresh Goyal-controlled Jet Airways has agreed with most of the conditions set by its partner Etihad for offering a lifeline to the debt-laden domestic carrier. According to sources, the airlines are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) within days. According to the proposed deal, Founder Chairman Goyal will step down from the board of directors and relinquish his decision-making powers.

His stake in the company would come down to around 22 per cent from 51 per cent now. Goyal’s son Nivaan Goyal will get a board seat. The final agreement is expected to push ...