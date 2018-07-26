Delay in tariff hike, higher coal prices keep CESC's numbers muted in Q1

Delay in regulatory approvals to hike tariffs and predominantly higher coal prices in the spot auctions have muted CESC’s income and profitability in the first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal year.

Against an income of Rs 21.64 billion during the Q1 period of the last fiscal year, the company’s net revenue remained flat at Rs 21.59 billion, while net profit rose marginally by 2.25 per cent to Rs 1.82 billion. During the same quarter of 2017-18, the net profit stood at Rs 1.78 billion.

According to Rupesh Sankhe, senior research analyst with Reliance Securities, the power company had resorted to purchase electricity from its own subsidiaries in Haldia and Chandrapur units, both of which were impacted by higher coal prices.

estimates that power generation in Haldia is up by 7.8 per cent to 1,110 million units (mu) while generation in Chandrapur was up 48 per cent at 967 mu. However, CESC’s standalone generation declined by 1.5 per cent.

On account of lower own generation, its cost of electricity purchase rose 7.72 per cent to Rs 8.37 billion.

Market analysts had predicted a muted quarter for this company and the results have been in line with their projections.

On the back of improved global coal prices and shortage of domestically available coal, prices for the power sector in the spot auctions fared well for Coal India as prices soared above Rs 2,000 a tonne, increasing by an estimated 40 per cent on the notified price. In turn, it pulled up procurement costs for power generators substantially.

Nevertheless, said that merchant power rates, which account for 10 per cent of CESC’s total electricity supply, would have benefited this company.

“There was an overall improvement in market merchant rate which had gone up to Rs. 4.1 a unit, increasing by 51 per cent year-on-year”, added.

An analyst with Motilal Oswal opined that improvement in revenue is expected in the coming quarters as regulatory approvals have already come in.

Sources said that regulatory authorities, earlier this month, have allowed a 8.15 per cent increase in tariff against CESC’s demand of a 14.91 per cent increase.





Financial snapshot Q1 FY 2018-19 Q1 FY 2017-18

Net Revenue 21.59 21.64 Net Profit 1.82 1.78

All figures in Rs billion; Source – Ltd.