RIL targets 10x productivity boost for workforce with draft AI manifesto

RIL targets 10x productivity boost for workforce with draft AI manifesto

Mukesh Ambani has outlined a draft Reliance AI Manifesto to make the group AI-native, targeting 10x productivity for over 600,000 employees and a wider 10x impact on India

BS Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has laid out a target of driving a tenfold improvement in productivity for over 600,000 employees and a 10x impact on India’s economy and society with the help of artificial intelligence.
 
Calling AI the most consequential technological development in human history, Ambani unveiled a draft Reliance AI Manifesto, outlining a plan to transform the conglomerate into an AI-native deep-tech enterprise.
 
The group’s stated resolve is to deliver “affordable AI for every Indian, to transform every aspect of the economy and life in India”, embedding AI across businesses while ensuring safety, trust, and accountability.
 
 
“At Reliance, we have embarked on a path to transform ourselves into an AI-native deep-tech company with advanced manufacturing capabilities,” he said, adding that the draft is a guide to an action plan.
 
What are the two parts of the draft Reliance AI Manifesto?

The manifesto is in two parts. Part I focuses on internal transformation, positioning AI not as a technology project but as a new way of working.
 
Reliance plans to reorganise operations around outcomes and end-to-end workflows, supported by common digital platforms and strong governance. This will have four pillars: outcomes, workflows, platforms, and governance.
 
Small, cross-functional “pods” will be formed. “We will push ownership to small, accountable teams. Wherever we are improving a workflow or outcome, we will form a pod: a small, cross-functional team with one clear objectives and key result, one accountable champion, and the full capability needed to deliver.”
 
Part II extends the vision to India’s broader AI transformation.
 
“I believe that just as we can drive 10x improvement in velocity, efficiency, quality, and outcomes by AI-transforming our workflow, we can also achieve a 10x impact on India through our businesses and philanthropic initiatives,” he said.
 
Which Reliance businesses will be part of the AI push?
 
Ambani invited employees to contribute ideas on using AI across Reliance’s businesses, from Jio’s 500-million-plus subscriber base and the group’s retail network, to energy, materials, life sciences, financial services, media, and philanthropy.
 
Describing the document as a draft action guide rather than a slogan, Ambani called on employees to submit ideas between January 10 and 26, saying the manifesto would become a shared commitment to “build a New Reliance and a New India”. “Let us begin — together,” he said.
 

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

