Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Power commissions SJVN's 1 GW DCR solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power commissions SJVN's 1 GW DCR solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissioned SJVN's 1 GW DCR-compliant solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, taking its utility-scale renewable capacity to 11.6 GW, it said

NTPC, renewable energy, Green energy

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Ltd, has commissioned SJVN Ltd’s 1 gigawatt (GW) domestic content requirement (DCR) policy-compliant solar power project in Rajasthan.
 
How significant is the project for TPREL’s renewable portfolio?
 
This is the largest solar project commissioned by TPREL to date and one of the largest renewable energy developments in India, the company said. With the commissioning, TPREL’s total renewable utility-scale capacity has reached 11.6 GW, including 4.9 GW executed as third-party engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).
 
Where were the solar modules manufactured for the project?
 
All 2.4 million modules used in the project were manufactured at Tata Power’s TP Solar Ltd solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli, the company said, aligning with the ‘Make in India’ initiative and domestic manufacturing.
 

Also Read

mapmyindia

MapmyIndia adds metro, rail and bus routing to Mappls app for commuters

IllustratIon: Binay Sinha

How energy flowed between hiccups and hope as solar stayed bright in 2025premium

Lupin

Lupin signs exclusive India pact with Gan & Lee for fortnightly GLP-1 drug

real estate, realty sector

Gaurs Group raises ₹440 crore via NCDs to fund realty, expansion plans

Blinkit

Vipin Kapooria quits as Blinkit CFO over a year after joining firm

 
Where is the project located, and which utilities will receive power?
 
Spanning the Bandarwala and Karnisar Bhatiyan sites in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the project is designed to deliver power across multiple states. The capacity has been allocated to state utilities — 500 megawatts (MW) to Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Ltd (RUVITL), 300 MW to Jammu and Kashmir Power Ltd (JKPL), and 200 MW to Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) — supplying Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.
 
What are the expected generation and emissions benefits in the first year?
 
In its first year of operation, the project is expected to generate about 2,454.84 million units of green electricity and offset nearly 1.74 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, the company said.
 
What engineering challenges did TPREL highlight in executing the project?
 
The company said the project was delivered in challenging conditions, with temperatures rising to 50 degrees Celsius in summer and falling to as low as 3 degrees Celsius in winter, alongside difficult terrain and restricted vehicle movement. It said timely completion was supported through the use of DCR-compliant cells and mono bifacial DCR modules, precision ramming techniques, and inverters designed to operate in extreme heat.
 
What local economic impact did the project create?
 
The company said over 300 locally sourced workers were trained and engaged across project activities, while more than 25 local vendors were developed, creating livelihood opportunities and supporting regional economic growth.
 
What is Tata Power’s renewable pipeline and operational capacity?
 
The company said 5.8 GW of its own capacity is operational, comprising 4.7 GW of solar and 1.1 GW of wind. It said another 5.8 GW is under implementation, including 3 GW of solar and 2.8 GW of wind, expected to be completed in phases over the next three to 24 months.

More From This Section

VE Commercial Vehicles

Eicher Motors subsidiary VE Commercial Vehicles gets ₹192 cr GST notice

Crisil

Issuance of security receipts by ARCs drop, redemptions jump: Crisil

From its highs over the past month, the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare is down 7 per cent before recovering this week P&G

P&G Home Products FY25 result: Profit jumps 19% to ₹683 cr; revenue up 3.4%

Blinkit

Blinkit CFO Vipin Kapooria steps down amid rising competition in Qcom

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California

Meta set to buy Chinese startup Manus for $2 bn to boost advanced AI

Topics : Company News Tata Power renewable energy solar projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon