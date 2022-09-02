Demand uptick positive for NTPC, Coal India; price uptrend may continue

Global energy prices were high by the third quarter of the 2021-22 financial year (Q3FY22) and shot up more after the start of the Ukraine War (late Feb 2022). Oil, gas and coal, all experienced supply disruptions. The combination of a hot summer (more demand for air-conditioning and refrigeration) and stronger economic activity led to higher power demand. Notably thermal coal is globally more expensive than coking coal at the moment indicating the slowdown in the metals industry.

