Denmark's Grundfos, Tata Projects tie up for environment, water projects

Denmark's pump solutions and water tech company Grundfos has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tata Projects to cooperate and explore projects jointly in the area of environment, sustainability and water.
This will be done through cooperation and joint ventures in the areas of technology, identification of market and joint business development. This MoU is aligned to the ongoing Green Strategic Partnership between Denmark and India. The company also unveiled innovative drinking water and dispensing solution in Delhi. This affordable solution consists of intelligent pumps that control a membrane treatment system and a dispenser that provides clean and safe drinking water.
The deal was signed by both the companies in the presence of Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen and Danish Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane.
Svane said: “This MoU is a good example of how sustainable technology and collaboration can help strengthen the ‘Green Strategic Partnership’ between Denmark and India. Both countries are working on a government-to-government level in the strategic sectors of energy, water and environment, urbanisation and Intellectual Property Rights. This mutually beneficial arrangement enables Denmark to deliver sustainable solutions to India that will help both countries.”
Stephane Simonetta, Group Executive Vice President, COO, Grundfos added, “Grundfos is proud to be partnering with TATA Projects to deliver innovative and green solutions to address India’s water and environmental challenges. With TATA Projects’ expertise in water and waste-water management solutions in the country and our intelligent solutions, this collaboration has the potential to strengthen India’s water security and create jobs. Once again, we collaborate to pioneer solutions, improving quality of life for people.”
Rahul Shah, COO – Urban Infrastructure, Tata Projects Ltd, said, “While this solution is providing clean water to our construction staff and workers, we see a potential to scale the reach of this type of solution to communities that need decentralised drinking water solutions.”
