Despite good monsoon, government sops, FMCG sector still under pressure

Fast-moving consumer goods major Marico said on Wednesday that overall consumption trends during the quarter belied expectations of the beginning of a revival in sentiment.

“Category growth across personal care remained under pressure, while foods and allied categories fared relatively better," Marico said in a statement on the BSE.

The company’s stock fell 2.43 per cent to Rs 337.45 after it issued its business performance update for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Marico said a weak performance in its coconut and hair oils portfolio marginally dragged domestic volume growth during the third quarter, signalling that consumers continued to avoid discretionary spending.

Marico’s concerns reflect the mood in the sector which was hoping for a turn in sentiment following good monsoons and the announcement of various government measures. Hindustan Unilever (HUL), while declaring its results for the second quarter of the 2019-20 fnancial year, had said that the near-term outlook for demand, especially in rural India remained challenging.

Emami, which has the largest exposure to rural India as compared to its peers, said despite a good monsoon, rural market is yet to pick up fully. However, Mohan Goenka, director at Emami, said, “We can see that the wheels are slowly turning and it should pick up steam in the coming two to three quarters."

Sales from rural India comprise around 45-50 per cent of Emami’s total annual sales.

CARE Ratings has estimated that the overall growth may taper to only 2 per cent in the current fiscal year and a revival, much to the disappointment of the industry, is expected as late as September 2020. This compares poorly with the 5 per cent growth in the sector in 2018-19.

The ratings firm is of the view that expectation of a personal income tax reduction in the Union Budget 2020 may lead to improved consumer sentiments and higher disposable income in the hands of consumers. Besides, increase in reach and distribution network, targeting untapped rural markets may be another growth driver for the sector.



“The effects of a good and the government initiatives to boost consumption may not reflect on the third quarter results of the major companies," said Abneesh Roy, executive vice president of institutional equities – research, at Edelweiss Securities.

In its note, Marico said that even as the traditional channel stayed weak with channel partners continuing to face liquidity challenges amidst a soft demand environment, the growth in modern trade and e-commerce channels also slowed down, partly due to specific price management measures taken in these channels to counter inter-channel conflict.

CARE Ratings said that the government had come up with many initiatives to address the slowdown, especially after August, which would take time to work out as typically policies have an impact after 2-3 quarters. Hence, a rebound in demand is expected in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

“India is a growth market and we are confident that consumption demand will pick up over time given the low levels of penetration and per capita consumption as well as the slew of recent measures announced by the Government," an ITC spokesperson said.