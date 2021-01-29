DLF Q3 post-tax profit up 8.7% to Rs 440 cr, operating revenue rise 15%

major today reported a 8.7 per cent year-on-year growth in profit before tax (PAT) to Rs 449 crore for the October-December quarter, from Rs 413 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year, the firm said.

The Delhi-headquartered firm's operating revenue grew 15 per cent YoY to Rs 1,543 crore from Rs 1,342 crore as new residential unit sales improved. On a standalone basis, DLF's sales recorded sharp recovery from last year. While in October-December 2019 it had reported Rs 665.2 crore in sales, in the last quarter the figure surged to Rs 1,303.2 crore, up 96 per cent YoY.

CEO retires:

Ltd wholetime director and chief executive Rajeev Talwar is scheduled to step down from the positions on March 31, the company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange today. Talwar, who has been a wholetime director at the realty major since February 2014, was later elevated to the position of CEO in August 2015. According to the company, the board of directors have today accepted Talwar's request for retirement from DLF.