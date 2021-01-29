DLF Q3 post-tax profit up 8.7% to Rs 440 cr, operating revenue rise 15%

-
ALSO READ
DLF: Investors should be cautious given weak demand scenario, downside risk
DLF reports Rs 180 cr loss before tax on lockdown-induced disruption
DLF shares gain 7% as demand picks up in September quarter
DLF: Investors should await total biz recovery before considering stock
DLF rental arm's REIT issue size may be far bigger than previous issues
-
Real estate major DLF today reported a 8.7 per cent year-on-year growth in profit before tax (PAT) to Rs 449 crore for the October-December quarter, from Rs 413 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year, the firm said.
The Delhi-headquartered firm's operating revenue grew 15 per cent YoY to Rs 1,543 crore from Rs 1,342 crore as new residential unit sales improved. On a standalone basis, DLF's sales recorded sharp recovery from last year. While in October-December 2019 it had reported Rs 665.2 crore in sales, in the last quarter the figure surged to Rs 1,303.2 crore, up 96 per cent YoY.
DLF CEO retires:
DLF Ltd wholetime director and chief executive Rajeev Talwar is scheduled to step down from the positions on March 31, the company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange today. Talwar, who has been a wholetime director at the realty major since February 2014, was later elevated to the position of CEO in August 2015. According to the company, the board of directors have today accepted Talwar's request for retirement from DLF.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU