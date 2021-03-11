E-commerce market is projected to surge 84% to $111 bn by 2024, says FIS

-
ALSO READ
E-commerce industry sees order volume growth of 31% during July-Sept 2020
Rising tech adoption among small businesses a big opportunity: Shopify
Mega e-sales: Compare prices across platforms before clicking on buy
Festival season sales: Over 50% consumers to shop online, says survey
Online retail majors focus on sprawling small retailer base to boost reach
-
India’s e-commerce market is expected to grow dramatically as a result of the pandemic. The market is forecast to increase by 84 per cent by 2024 to $111 billion, according to a new report by financial technology firm FIS.
It is driven by mobile shopping, which is projected to grow by 21 per cent annually over the next four years.
The 2021 Global Payments Report by Worldpay from FIS, which examines current and future payments trends across 41 countries, found that global trends in digital commerce accelerated under the pandemic. Countries, including India have seen a shift in consumer behaviour caused by Covid-19, and new payment trends are shown to be on the rise.
“The Indian e-commerce industry has witnessed a huge upsurge due to Covid-19 and there is substantial room for future growth,” said Phil Pomford, managing director of Asia Pacific, Worldpay from FIS. The e-commerce capability is no longer limited to just traditional websites, and physical retail has blended with the digital world.
“The shop floor is now in the palm of our hands and consumers expect the same hassle-free and convenient shopping experience whether they are purchasing in app, through their social feeds or in the real world,” said Pomford.
The merchants will be well-positioned to be successful if they put customer experience at the heart of the checkout process. “Those who position themselves with digital payments capabilities will be well-positioned to capture the next wave of growth in the retail and eCommerce market in India,” said Pomford.
Regarding e-commerce payment trends, The FIS report found that in India digital wallets (40 per cent) followed by credit card (15 per cent) and debit card (15 per cent) were the most popular payment methods online in 2020.
Buy Now, Pay Later is the fastest growing online payment method in the country. Currently, only 3 per cent of the market, based on the analysis, it is projected to increase to 9 per cent by 2024.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU