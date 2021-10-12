Edtech firm Creative Galileo gets $2.5 mn in funding led by Kalaari Capital

Creative Galileo, an education technology startup, said on Tuesday it has raised $2.5 million for scaling up business, product development and hiring.

The company raised the amount through a round led by Kalaari Capital (which invested $2.1 million) and the rest from angel investors Harish Bahl, Shashin Shah, Jinesh Patel, Atul Nishar, Ashwin Puri and Giridhar Malpani.

Kalaari Capital’s investment came from CXXO, the company’s initiative to promote female founders in India’s start-up ecosystem.

Creative Galileo says it is one of the fastest growing early learning apps in India, getting more than 4 million downloads in the first 12 months of its launch. Outside the Indian subcontinent, the app recorded 10 per cent downloads recorded from Nepal, Bangladesh, UAE, USA and other countries.

“We are excited to partner with Kalaari Capital, the CXXO initiative, and angel investors on our growth journey ahead. Our vision is to provide millions of children with access to high-quality content for learning in the early years for a solid foundation while keeping the process fun," said Prerna A Jhunjhunwala, founder of Creative Galileo.

According to a recently published report by UNESCO, over 800 million learners from around the world do not have access to quality education. Creative Galileo’s ‘Kids Early Learning App’ was launched to make learning accessible especially for the early learning segment which represents an under-penetrated and under-invested sector.

"At Kalaari we believe that technology in learning can bring unmatched access and affordability and improve literacy for a much larger target segment,” said Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital.

Creative Galileo has tie-ups with Big Animation, Amar Chitra Katha, Periwinkle, Shermaroo, Toonz. The $2.5 million it has raised will also be used for creating new content and partnerships with animation houses.