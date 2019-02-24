Employee training or reskilling to become a costlier affair for IT firms

Reskilling of employees is formally a key agenda item for the information technology (IT) and business process management services sector. Both the industry body, Nasscom, and individual companies offer multiple alternatives and platforms for this.

However, this is also expected to become a costlier affair for individual companies. The rising complexities of newer technologies would require them to invest more time and resource, sector leaders say. Employee training or reskilling, and increasing the revenue from digital offerings, have been two focus areas of almost every IT ...