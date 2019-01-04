Essar Steel insolvency case: NCLAT asks NCLT to expedite decision

The Ahmedabad Bench of (NCLT) has been directed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday to expedite the hearing process on insolvency case in order to arrive at a decision quickly.

A two-member bench, led by NCLAT Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, asked the Ahmedabad Bench of the NCLT to take a decision expeditiously in the matter following a Supreme Court verdict.





ALSO READ: Gujarat tax dept moves NCLT against Essar Steel RP over Rs 500 cr dues

The appellate tribunal’s direction comes in the wake of Essar Steel’s committee of creditors (CoC) filed an application with the NCLAT, seeking an early decision. Appearing for the CoC, Senior Counsel Gopal Subramanium said that the NCLT adjourned the case twice without giving any reason.

The insolvency case under the IBC has been running for around 500 days now, against the maximum stipulated time of 270 days. The matter has been listed for the next hearing at the NCLT, Ahmedabad, on January 7. So far, CoC and have argued that the insolvent steel maker’s holding firm Asia Holding's (ESAHL) debt settlement proposal was non-maintainable. ESAHL had, however, not only challenged their claims but asserted that as Essar Steel’s shareholder it had a right to redeem the insolvent company.