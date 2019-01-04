JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Bharti Airtel likely to see ARPU rise benefit only from March quarter
Business Standard

Essar Steel insolvency case: NCLAT asks NCLT to expedite decision

The Essar Steel insolvency case under the IBC has been running for around 500 days now, against the maximum stipulated time of 270 days

Vinay Umarji & Agencies  |  Ahmedabad/New Delhi 

steel

The Ahmedabad Bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has been directed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday to expedite the hearing process on Essar Steel insolvency case in order to arrive at a decision quickly.

A two-member bench, led by NCLAT Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, asked the Ahmedabad Bench of the NCLT to take a decision expeditiously in the matter following a Supreme Court verdict.

ALSO READ: Gujarat tax dept moves NCLT against Essar Steel RP over Rs 500 cr dues

The appellate tribunal’s direction comes in the wake of Essar Steel’s committee of creditors (CoC) filed an application with the NCLAT, seeking an early decision. Appearing for the CoC, Senior Counsel Gopal Subramanium said that the NCLT adjourned the case twice without giving any reason.

The Essar Steel insolvency case under the IBC has been running for around 500 days now, against the maximum stipulated time of 270 days. The matter has been listed for the next hearing at the NCLT, Ahmedabad, on January 7. So far, CoC and ArcelorMittal have argued that the insolvent steel maker’s holding firm Essar Steel Asia Holding's (ESAHL) debt settlement proposal was non-maintainable. ESAHL had, however, not only challenged their claims but asserted that as Essar Steel’s shareholder it had a right to redeem the insolvent company.

First Published: Fri, January 04 2019. 01:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements