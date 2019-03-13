Expansion, several new launches to drive growth for Tata Chemicals

Though the Tata Chemicals stock has corrected by a fourth since September last year and 10 per cent after a disappointing Q3, analysts see some respite from here on. The stock had gained almost three times in five years till September 2018, and the corrections are a good opportunity to take an exposure to the stock, say analysts.

The company’s core businesses of soda ash and salt generate more than 70 per cent of its operating profits and are seen as cash cows (particularly the Indian assets). There are expansions at its domestic facility in Mithapur, which will help it ...