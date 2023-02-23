EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 award goes to Sajjan Jindal

Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director of the JSW Group, was declared the EY of the year 2022 on Thursday. A seven-member jury led by K V Kamath, former chairman of ICICI Bank, adjudged Jindal as the winner for his “exceptional entrepreneurial journey in scaling the global conglomerate with presence in steel, cement, infrastructure, energy, and paints to a revenue of $22 billion globally; employing over 40,000 people.” Jindal will represent India at the EY World of the Year Award at Monte Carlo in June.

A press statement by EY noted that Jindal is making a fast transition to renewable energy through acquisitions as well as decarbonizing the value chain.



“Earning the sobriquet of ‘Man of Steel’, was the first representative from India to serve as the Chairman of the World Steel Association,” EY said. KP Singh, Chairman Emeritus, DLF Group, was given the Lifetime Achieve­ment Award for his work in the real estate sector. “He is known for changing the rules and course of the sector by realising his vision of building the Millennium City of Gurgaon,” the EY statement said.

Deepak Bagla, MD and CEO of Invest India, was presented the Special Jury Award for his “visionary work to attract and facilitate unprecedented foreign investments into the country.” Other category winners were: MedGenome’s Mahesh Pratapneni in the start-up category; IDFC First Bank’s V Vaidyanathan in financial services; Prestige Group’s Irfan Razack in Energy, Real Estate & Infrastructure; Borosil’s Pradeep Kheruka in manufacturing; Safeexpress’s Pawan Jain and Rubal Jain in services; Ravi Modi of Vedant Fashions in consumer products & retail; Cipla’s Samina Hamied in life sciences & health care, and Vivek Kumar Jain of Gujarat Fluorochemicals for business transformation.