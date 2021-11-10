Facing serious challenges in setting up network: Bharti Airtel to DoT

Bharti Airtel has told the Depart­m­ent of Telecommuni­ca­tions (DoT) that it is facing serious challenges in network deployment and in enhancing its services owing to the DoT’s failure to clear its request for additional microwave access carriers for backhaul in various circles.

Airtel says the request has been pending for a year, even though it is willing to pay for the spectrum at enhanced rates. In its letter to the Digital Comm­unications Commission chairman, the telco says the delay has occurred despite the fact that, based on its understanding, there is ...