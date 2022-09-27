JUST IN
Falling raw material prices to aid margin expansion for Asian Paints
Falling raw material prices to aid margin expansion for Asian Paints

Despite the raw material pressures, the company posted a 172 bps expansion in operating profit margins as compared to the year ago period, given operating leverage benefits

Asian Paints | paints industry | paint firms

Ram Prasad Sahu 

Asian Paints
Demand (and pricing power) continues to remain strong as paints was one of the few segments within the discretionary category to have reported a strong volume growth of over 30%

The country’s largest paint company, Asian Paints, is expected to be a twin beneficiary of higher sales volumes and improved profitability in the near term. Demand, which has been steady, is expected to see an increase in the festive season while margins should firm up on the back of declining raw material costs. Some of the optimism is reflecting on the stock prices of the paint maker which has registered a gain of nearly 5 per cent over the last six trading sessions, amidst a correction in both -- the benchmarks and the broader markets.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 19:31 IST

