Facebook fends off privacy breach charges, shares plunge 1.3%

Facebook shares fell 1.3% to $191.50 before the bell

Reuters 

Facebook's move comes amid pressure from large states that accuse Facebook of slashing their tax bills by re-routing their EU profits to low-tax countries

Facebook Inc on Sunday rejected claims by the New York Times that it had allowed Apple and other major device makers "deep" access to users' personal data saying any such links were tightly controlled and largely subject to users' consent.

Facebook shares fell 1.3 per cent to $191.50 before the bell on Monday.

“Contrary to claims by the New York Times, friends' information, like photos, was only accessible on devices when people made a decision to share their information with those friends,” said Ime Archibong, Facebook's vice president of product partnerships.
First Published: Mon, June 04 2018. 22:49 IST

