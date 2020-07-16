Federal Bank: Only investors with risk appetite should consider the stock

Federal Bank’s June 2020 quarter (Q1) results have many positives for investors, including good traction in deposits, lower moratorium book and reduction in stressed assets. Thus, the stock, which had initially reacted negatively to the results on Wednesday, gained 4.4 per cent on Thursday, outperforming the 1.2 per cent rise in the Nifty Bank index.

However, a closer look at the bank’s moratorium book's details indicate potential risk to asset quality, which could put pressure on its financials as well as the stock. Though the share of loans under moratorium in ...