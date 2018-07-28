Force India to operate as normal for now, future options being weighed

Administrators for said on Saturday the team would continue to operate as normal while future options were assessed.

The team, co-owned by Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, went into administration on Friday after a High Court hearing in London.

“We shall be engaging with key stakeholders on an urgent basis to secure the best outcome for creditors,” said the joint administrator Geoff Rowley in a statement issued by FRP Advisory. “In the meantime, the team will continue to operate as normal, including racing in Hungary this weekend.

“Our aim is for business as usual whilst we assess options to secure the future of the team.” have finished fourth in the championship for the last two years and are currently fifth in a tight midfield battle.

Their drivers are Mexican Sergio Perez and Frenchman Esteban Ocon, who is backed by engine provider Mercedes.

A well-placed source told Reuters that Ocon, who has been linked to a move to Renault, was now a free agent under the terms of the administration. The legal action was triggered by Perez, supported by Mercedes and sponsor BWT who are all owed millions by the Silverstone-based team.

The racefans.net website cited court documents in which Perez's legal team claimed “is or is likely to become unable to pay its debt” and its parent company “are unlikely to be able to provide financial support”.

FRP Advisory LLP are the same firm that acted as administrators for the now-defunct Manor team, which folded before the start of the 2017 season.