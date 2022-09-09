Fortune India Rich List 2022: 142 billionaires worth $832 billion

-
The wealth of 142 billionaires based in India is collectively worth $832 billion (Rs 66.36 trillion), according to a Fortune India’s list of ‘India’s Richest’ for 2022.
The maiden list, made in collaboration with wealth management firm, Waterfield Advisors, is primarily based on the wealth of entrepreneurs of listed firms; where the entity is unlisted, the price-earnings (PE) multiple of the sector’s index, and, in the absence of an industry index, the PE multiple of the closest-listed company from the same industry was used.
Fortune and Waterfield collected details of listed and unlisted wealth, additional information regarding investments outside of the listed business: such as stakes in other public companies (where the holding is less than 1%) and in other private entities/ start-ups, etc.
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 00:03 IST