JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Is the Fairwork ratings on gig workers' condition a wake-up call?
Business Standard

Foxconn India iPhone plant to reopen on January 12: Govt officials

The Foxconn plant, located in the state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on Dec. 18 following protests over 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning

Topics
Foxconn | iPhone | Apple

Reuters  |  Chennai 

Foxconn
Apple has since placed the factory on probation after discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards

Apple Inc supplier Foxconn will reopen its shuttered iPhone manufacturing facility in southern India on Jan. 12, government officials and a legislator in the region where the plant is located told Reuters.

The Foxconn plant, located in the state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on Dec. 18 following protests over 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning. Apple has since placed the factory on probation after discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards.

Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, January 10 2022. 09:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.