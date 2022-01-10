Foxconn India iPhone plant to reopen on January 12: Govt officials

Inc supplier will reopen its shuttered manufacturing facility in southern India on Jan. 12, government officials and a legislator in the region where the plant is located told Reuters.



The plant, located in the state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on Dec. 18 following protests over 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning. has since placed the factory on probation after discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards.



and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



