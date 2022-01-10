Foxconn India iPhone plant to reopen on January 12: Govt officials

-
Apple Inc supplier Foxconn will reopen its shuttered iPhone manufacturing facility in southern India on Jan. 12, government officials and a legislator in the region where the plant is located told Reuters.
The Foxconn plant, located in the state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on Dec. 18 following protests over 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning. Apple has since placed the factory on probation after discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards.
Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
