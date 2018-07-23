Freight start-up TruckEasy eyes expansion in Chennai, Hyderabad markets

In 2014, when cab aggregators Uber and Ola were gaining popularity, Nikhil Thomas, who was handling the logistics department of Tata Motors for south India, was on the road to introduce the same concept for the trucking industry. He knew inside out of the logistics business and understood the inefficiencies and opportunities in the segment.

At Tata Motors, he was struggling for an organised intracity player for transportation. Whereas he had contractors and carriers for intercity transport, there were no players who had a fleet of vehicles for intracity movement. Vikram Kodgi, who ...