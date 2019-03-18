From Mitsubishi Corp to Mitsui, Japanese firms set sights on Indian realty

Japanese real estate players have set their sights on the Indian commercial property space after the American and Canadian investors.

Sources in the know said big conglomerates of Japan, including Mitsubishi Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, and Mitsui Group, are looking to both build and buy commercial properties in key Indian cities. “Mitsubishi and Sumitomo are looking to buy and hold the properties for long and earn rental yields,” a source, who is working with both the conglomerates in the country, said. According to the source, Mitsubishi is in talks with ...