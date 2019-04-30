Godrej group backs home-tech start-up ZunRoof with $1.2 mn funding

-
ALSO READ
Ministry of New & Renewable Energy okays 18 Mw solar rooftop plan in Odisha
Solar energy installations drop 15%, tariff caps biggest concern
WeWork restores iconic old buildings by turning them into office spaces
CleanMax Solar raises Rs 275-cr equity funding from UK Climate Investments
Cabinet nod for long-pending KUSUM, 40GW solar rooftop schemes
-
ZunRoof, a Gurugram-based smart energy solutions provider has raised a fresh round of pre-series A funding of $1.2 million from Godrej family office.
The company plans to utilize this round of capital for expansion and further strengthen its product portfolio.
The funding comes at a critical time for the company, which claims to be contributing to the government's target of achieving 40 Gw of rooftop solar power by 2022.
ZunRoof specialises in solar rooftop design, installation, and management using technology. The company uses computer vision, AI (artificial intelligence) and VR (virtual reality) to streamline the solar rooftop installation and maintenance for homeowners.
"Our pre-series A and backing from Pirojsha Godrej comes at the perfect time - allows us to hire and retain great talent, scale solar rooftop operations across India and launch our home-IOT products. We are already market leaders for residential solar rooftops in more than 40 cities and aim to build on this lead to bring smart and clean energy choices to every home in India," Pranesh Chaudhary, founder & chief executive officer of ZunRoof said on the fourth round of funding.
ZunRoof has designed solar rooftops for over 10,000 residential houses.
"We are delighted to support ZunRoof's exciting plans in the home IOT (internet of things) and solar rooftop spaces. The founders' exciting vision combined with the passion, knowledge and the leadership they've demonstrated in the space makes us very excited to be a part of their journey," said Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties.
The home tech start up serves customers in more than 40 cities, including Delhi-NCR region, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Jaipur, Haridwar, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU