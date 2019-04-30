Godrej group backs home-tech start-up ZunRoof with $1.2 mn funding

ZunRoof, a Gurugram-based smart energy solutions provider has raised a fresh round of pre-series A funding of $1.2 million from Godrej family office.

The company plans to utilize this round of capital for expansion and further strengthen its

The funding comes at a critical time for the company, which claims to be contributing to the government's target of achieving 40 Gw of rooftop solar power by 2022.

specialises in solar rooftop design, installation, and management using The company uses computer vision, AI (artificial intelligence) and VR (virtual reality) to streamline the solar rooftop installation and maintenance for homeowners.

"Our pre-series A and backing from Pirojsha Godrej comes at the perfect time - allows us to hire and retain great talent, scale solar rooftop operations across India and launch our home-IOT products. We are already market leaders for residential solar rooftops in more than 40 cities and aim to build on this lead to bring smart and clean energy choices to every home in India," Pranesh Chaudhary, founder & chief executive officer of said on the fourth round of funding.

has designed solar rooftops for over 10,000 residential houses.

"We are delighted to support ZunRoof's exciting plans in the home IOT (internet of things) and solar The founders' exciting vision combined with the passion, knowledge and the leadership they've demonstrated in the space makes us very excited to be a part of their journey," said Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties.

The home tech start up serves customers in more than 40 cities, including Delhi-NCR region, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Jaipur, Haridwar, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar.