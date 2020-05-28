Google Pay expands 'Nearby Stores' feature to 35 cities in India: Know more

Pay on Wednesday announced that it's 'Nearby Stores’ spot, which provides information such as business hours, essential items stock, social distancing information, is now available in 35 cities across the country.

“Originally rolled in a few cities across India, this Spot is now available in 35 cities across the country. Additionally, merchant establishments can now indicate their business hours, whether social distancing measures are in place at the store and the essential goods presently in stock. Additionally, users in Mumbai can also see if the store is present in a containment zone,” said in a statement.

Here is a list of cities that get Pay’s Nearby Stores spot:

Telangana: Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Secunderabad

Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Secunderabad Karnataka: Bengaluru, Mysuru

Bengaluru, Mysuru Maharashtra: Mumbai, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad

Mumbai, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad Delhi NCR: New Delhi

New Delhi Haryana: Gurugram, Faridabad

Gurugram, Faridabad Tamil Nadu: Chennai

Chennai Gujarat: Surat, Ahmedabad

Surat, Ahmedabad Bihar: Patna

Patna Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Prayag Raj, Kanpur, Noida, Greater Noida

Varanasi, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Prayag Raj, Kanpur, Noida, Greater Noida Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Madhya Pradesh: Indore

Indore West Bengal: Kolkata

Kolkata Orissa: Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Punjab: Ludhiana, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar,

Ludhiana, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Chandigarh

Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Ernakulam

Besides expanding the Nearby Stores spot to more cities, now also takes booking for cooking gas cylinders from HP Gas, Bharat Petroleum and Indane.

ALSO READ: Google faces antitrust case in India over promoting payments app: Report

"All three service providers are now live for all users of Google Pay," the company said in a statement.

The company has also launched a ' Spot' which provides users official safety guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and also links to a variety of charities accepting donations to support relief work.