JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Singtel's annual profit plunges 65%, takes $1.3 bn-hit on Airtel snag
Business Standard

Google Pay expands 'Nearby Stores' feature to 35 cities in India: Know more

Nearby Stores spot on Google Pay helps users see which stores, providing essential goods, are open in their vicinity

Topics
Google India | Google Pay | Coronavirus

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Google Pay
Google Pay now also takes booking for cooking gas cylinders from HP Gas, Bharat Petroleum and Indane

Google Pay on Wednesday announced that it's 'Nearby Stores’ spot, which provides information such as business hours, essential items stock, social distancing information, is now available in 35 cities across the country.

“Originally rolled in a few cities across India, this Spot is now available in 35 cities across the country. Additionally, merchant establishments can now indicate their business hours, whether social distancing measures are in place at the store and the essential goods presently in stock. Additionally, users in Mumbai can also see if the store is present in a containment zone,” said Google in a statement.

Here is a list of cities that get Google Pay’s Nearby Stores spot:

  • Telangana: Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Secunderabad
  • Karnataka: Bengaluru, Mysuru
  • Maharashtra: Mumbai, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad
  • Delhi NCR: New Delhi
  • Haryana: Gurugram, Faridabad
  • Tamil Nadu: Chennai
  • Gujarat: Surat, Ahmedabad
  • Bihar: Patna
  • Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Prayag Raj, Kanpur, Noida, Greater Noida
  • Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam
  • Madhya Pradesh: Indore
  • West Bengal: Kolkata
  • Orissa: Bhubaneswar
  • Punjab: Ludhiana, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar,
  • Chandigarh
  • Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Ernakulam
Besides expanding the Nearby Stores spot to more cities, Google Pay now also takes booking for cooking gas cylinders from HP Gas, Bharat Petroleum and Indane.

ALSO READ: Google faces antitrust case in India over promoting payments app: Report

"All three service providers are now live for all users of Google Pay," the company said in a statement.

The company has also launched a 'Coronavirus Spot' which provides users official safety guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and also links to a variety of charities accepting donations to support relief work.
First Published: Thu, May 28 2020. 08:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU