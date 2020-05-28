Google Pay expands 'Nearby Stores' feature to 35 cities in India: Know more

-
ALSO READ
Google faces antitrust case in India over promoting payments app: Report
PhonePe extends 'work from home' to offline sales, customer service agents
Meet the techies who are building a one-stop finance shop for millennials
You can now share albums on Google Photos directly with other Google users
Own a website? Use Google Optimize to keep users informed about Covid-19
-
Google Pay on Wednesday announced that it's 'Nearby Stores’ spot, which provides information such as business hours, essential items stock, social distancing information, is now available in 35 cities across the country.
“Originally rolled in a few cities across India, this Spot is now available in 35 cities across the country. Additionally, merchant establishments can now indicate their business hours, whether social distancing measures are in place at the store and the essential goods presently in stock. Additionally, users in Mumbai can also see if the store is present in a containment zone,” said Google in a statement.
Here is a list of cities that get Google Pay’s Nearby Stores spot:
- Telangana: Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Secunderabad
- Karnataka: Bengaluru, Mysuru
- Maharashtra: Mumbai, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad
- Delhi NCR: New Delhi
- Haryana: Gurugram, Faridabad
- Tamil Nadu: Chennai
- Gujarat: Surat, Ahmedabad
- Bihar: Patna
- Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Prayag Raj, Kanpur, Noida, Greater Noida
- Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam
- Madhya Pradesh: Indore
- West Bengal: Kolkata
- Orissa: Bhubaneswar
- Punjab: Ludhiana, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar,
- Chandigarh
- Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Ernakulam
ALSO READ: Google faces antitrust case in India over promoting payments app: Report
"All three service providers are now live for all users of Google Pay," the company said in a statement.
The company has also launched a 'Coronavirus Spot' which provides users official safety guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and also links to a variety of charities accepting donations to support relief work.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU