Hair care brands tress up for beauty boom; entry-level products fuel growth

In the big gold rush that the Indian beauty industry has spawned in recent years, hair care has found its way to the top of the charts with global and national brands expanding their portfolios and widening their distribution platforms in the category.

Big brands such as P&G, Marico, HUL, Cavinkare have launched special products to capture the premium end of the market in urban India while offering affordable entry-level extensions for first time users in small towns. The hair care industry has evolved to a base of Rs 22,500 crore according to a report by Nielsen India ...