HCL Tech, Munich Re in pact to digitalise workplace services in 40 nations

HCL Technologies said it has signed a contract with Munich Re, one of the world’s leading reinsurers, to create a next-generation digital workplace for its workforce across 40 countries.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Building on its strategic digital transformation partnership with Munich Re, HCL will now modernise and standardise workplace services for more than 16,000 employees in 40 countries. The Noida-based HCL will adopt a “glocal” strategy to support Munich Re’s global workforce in multiple languages, including German, Spanish and Mandarin, from near-shore locations. It will also implement a highly personalized service desk solution and leverage the power of automation and self-service capabilities to improve efficiency and enhance employee user experiences.

Munich Re selected HCL as its preferred partner due to the strength of the existing relationship and its proven track record creating a modern digital workplace for other leading German and global organizations.

“The last 12 months have triggered the biggest change in how empower and support their employees,” said Robin Johnson, Group CIO, Munich Re. “Now, user experience transformation has become a strategic priority to us. It was essential to have a partner that could help us create a modern digital workplace powered by the latest technology innovation to deliver a next-generation user experience to our employees. It was also imperative for our partner to offer global multilingual support capabilities. The strength of HCL’s digital workplace offerings and our existing relationship made it an easy decision to partner with HCL.”

HCL’s Fluid Workplace solution offers Munich Re the flexibility to rapidly modify remote working practices as business needs evolve to mitigate the risks associated with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. In addition, HCL’s WorkBlaze solution will provide predictive analytics and artificial intelligence for IT Operations capabilities, which will help Munich Re proactively enhance user experiences and pave the way toward a self-healing digital workplace.

“We’ve already achieved significant success with Munich Re in modernizing its applications and supporting its core insurance platforms,” said Rahul Singh, President of Financial Services, HCL Technologies. “Flexibility and user-experience transformation are now of greater importance, and this deal reflects the growing value organizations like Munich Re see in HCL’s innovative Fluid Workplace model. This alliance also represents another significant stride in HCL’s growth in Germany, where we continue to invest in expanding our footprint and developing new solutions to support our clients.”